Police investigating shooting in Hallowell

HALLOWELL, Maine (WMTW) - Police are on the scene of a reported shooting incident in Hallowell.

According to the Hallowell Police Department, the shooting happened on the north end of Second Street.

Police claim it appears to have been an isolated incident where the suspect was known by the victim.

In a post to their Facebook page, Hallowell police said there is no indication that there is a danger to the public.

Police declined to provide further information, including if anyone was hurt and if a suspect was in custody.

