Lewiston police searching for missing man

Abdullahi Abdi, 21, was last seen on Rideout Avenue in Lewiston Friday
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Lewiston are searching for a missing man.

Abdullahi Abdi, 21, was last seen Friday afternoon on Rideout Avenue in Lewiston.

Police say the car he was driving was abandoned and located on Route 126 in Wales Saturday afternoon.

According to the agency, Abdi has intellectual disabilities and struggles with communication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lewiston Police Department.

