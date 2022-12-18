Lewiston police searching for missing man

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Lewiston are searching for a missing man.

Abdullahi Abdi, 21, was last seen Friday afternoon on Rideout Avenue in Lewiston.

Police say the car he was driving was abandoned and located on Route 126 in Wales Saturday afternoon.

According to the agency, Abdi has intellectual disabilities and struggles with communication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lewiston Police Department.

The Lewiston Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for 21yo, Abdullahi Abdi. Last night, the vehicle... Posted by Lewiston Maine Police Department on Saturday, December 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.