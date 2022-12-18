Holden PD celebrates 6th year of ‘25 Days of Kindness’

Holden Police Department
Holden Police Department(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department’s annual initiative to spread holiday cheer has been a success.

The ‘25 Days of Kindness’ event is the department’s way of helping those in their community in a time of celebration, and great need.

A majority of the money and items seen here are donated from people across Maine.

Whether it’s a $50 bill to Casella Waste employees, or a month’s rent to a Holden resident, officers work to spread joy and kindness ahead of the winter holidays.

Chief Chris Greeley is one of those officers.

”It is really cool to be able to impact people locally, who something like $100, or $500, almost seems to change their life. We’ll be giving away lots of stuff this week, and we’ll probably also have lots of stuff left over,” said Chief Greeley. “And we’ll continue to give stuff away after Christmas, but the focus is really between the 1st and the 25th.”

If you’re interested in donating, there’s still time to get involved.

You can call the station 843-5442.

And to learn more about ‘25 Days of Kindness’, you can visit Holden Maine Police Department on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

Latest News

Central Maine Power has more than 1,500 line and tree workers out Sunday restoring power.
First major snowstorm of the season leaves thousands without power
HNN File
Police investigating shooting in Hallowell
Today through tomorrow
Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine
Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine