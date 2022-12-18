Holden PD celebrates 6th year of ‘25 Days of Kindness’

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department’s annual initiative to spread holiday cheer has been a success.

The ‘25 Days of Kindness’ event is the department’s way of helping those in their community in a time of celebration, and great need.

A majority of the money and items seen here are donated from people across Maine.

Whether it’s a $50 bill to Casella Waste employees, or a month’s rent to a Holden resident, officers work to spread joy and kindness ahead of the winter holidays.

Chief Chris Greeley is one of those officers.

”It is really cool to be able to impact people locally, who something like $100, or $500, almost seems to change their life. We’ll be giving away lots of stuff this week, and we’ll probably also have lots of stuff left over,” said Chief Greeley. “And we’ll continue to give stuff away after Christmas, but the focus is really between the 1st and the 25th.”

If you’re interested in donating, there’s still time to get involved.

You can call the station 843-5442.

And to learn more about ‘25 Days of Kindness’, you can visit Holden Maine Police Department on Facebook.

