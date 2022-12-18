Hancock Volunteer Fire Department hosts Santa Run for community
Santa traded his sleigh for a fire engine in the department’s annual Santa Run.
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - Santa Claus came to town Sunday - in Hancock!
Santa traded his sleigh for a fire engine in the department’s annual Santa Run. The event is aimed to spread Christmas cheer to the community and to give a few gifts to the local youth.
Officials say this was the most Hancock kids that Santa has visited in years.
Santa Run served as a good test run for the man in red’s annual trip on Christmas Eve in just six days.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.