Hancock Volunteer Fire Department hosts Santa Run for community

Santa traded his sleigh for a fire engine in the department’s annual Santa Run.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - Santa Claus came to town Sunday - in Hancock!

Santa traded his sleigh for a fire engine in the department’s annual Santa Run. The event is aimed to spread Christmas cheer to the community and to give a few gifts to the local youth.

Officials say this was the most Hancock kids that Santa has visited in years.

Santa Run served as a good test run for the man in red’s annual trip on Christmas Eve in just six days.

