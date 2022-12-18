Bangor Public Works gives tips for staying safe during snow removal

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After much anticipation, the Bangor area finally got its first snowfall this past week.

Over the last several days, plow drivers have been working in rotating shift to keep roads cleared.

As folks move into shoveling mode for the season, officials have friendly reminders such as, not to plow your driveway snow into the roads.

Bangor Public Works Director, Aaron Houtari says that while clearing areas around the home can be a full-time job in the winter, folks should still exercise some caution while shoveling.

“The big thing we remind people of is that especially a storm like this is heavy. It’s really heavy snow. Don’t, don’t go out and try to shovel it like you do the powdery snow, you’re gonna end up hurting your back and honestly, there’s a huge increase in heart attacks this time of year because of the weight of the snow,” advises Houtari. “People push it. They’re just not limbered up and not not in snow fighting conditions. So we encourage people to take it slow, especially with this wet stuff.”

