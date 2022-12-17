UMaine bolstering wind energy program to become industry leader

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine has received a boost in its aim to become a global leader in a renewable energy source.

The Governor’s Energy Office awarded the university more than a quarter of a million to launch new courses, micro-credentials and undergraduate concentrations in offshore wind energy.

Dr. Amrit Verma is leading the initiative out of the University’s brand-new engineering and design center.

He says Maine’s high coastal wind speeds allow for ample energy opportunities, and plenty of incoming jobs.

“Offshore wind is a rapidly growing market in the U.S. The U.S. government is planning to deploy 30 gigawatt of offshore wind energy by 2030, which means we’re going to have around 2,500 offshore wind turbines coming within 8-9 years.

“According to reports, there will be 77,000 new jobs coming up over the years, and we need students being attracted toward this high-demand area, because we need a lot of workforce in this. The University of Maine is actually a leader in offshore wind technology. “

Dr. Verma says he already has more than 40 students signed up for the inaugural class this spring, and expects the program to assist more than 300 UMaine students in a single year when the program is up and running.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

