Snow persists for inland areas while snow mixes with rain along the coastline.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A first alert weather day is in effect for inland areas today through Sunday morning. A low-pressure system continues to work its way up and along the coastline today, producing widespread snowfall. Winter weather advisories and warnings are in place across interior and coastal locations. Snow will persist for interior locations as snow will continue to spread northward through today and tonight, snow mixes with rain along the coastline today. Snow eventually tapers off for Bangor and areas south by tomorrow morning, snow will continue to linger in northern Maine through Monday morning. Snow accumulations across the state will range from 1-3″ along the coastline, 3-6″ for areas southeast of the interstate, 6-10″ for areas northeast of the interstate with pockets of 10+ in the mountains. The consistency of the snowpack will be very wet and heavy, great for sledding and building snowmen but bad for shoveling. In addition to snowfall, we will be seeing winds increase today with gusts upwards of 30 mph out of the northeast, blowing snow will cause reduced visibilities.

Widespread snow continues across the state today tapering off overnight into early tomorrow morning. (WABI)

Sunday, snow tapers off for Bangor and areas south but continues to linger for northern Maine until Monday morning. Monday, the low-pressure system continues to exit the region and ridge of high pressure builds in behind it for Tuesday. We remain dry for the middle of the week until our next potential for snow/rain comes in for Friday and Christmas eve.

FIRST ALERT TODAY: snow for inland areas, with snow and rain mixing along the coastline. Winds are out of the NE at around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. High temperatures reach between 30-38.

FIRST ALERT TONIGHT: snow for inland areas with rain/snow mix changing back over to snow for the coastline. Winds will be out of the NE at around 5-10 mph. Lows drop between 28-32.

FIRST ALERT SUNDAY: Snow tapers off for Bangor and areas south Sunday afternoon, snow lingers in northern Maine. High temperatures reach between 32-39.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers north. Highs in the lower 30s to upper 30s. West wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the low to upper 30′s.

WEDNESDAY: mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 30′s.

