Snow day of play for local families

Snow Day
Snow Day(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People in the greater Bangor area woke up to a fresh blanket of snow on Saturday morning.

And while this winter wonderland was certainly something to behold there was work to be done.

Whether it was crews out on the roads clearing the way for traffic.

Or people at home digging out their cars.

While the snow certainly brought with it some challenges. It also brought out quite a bit of fun.

“We made snow angels, had a snowball fight and also made a snowman,” said 7-year-old Paxton.

But how did he plan on spending the rest of his day?

“Just go crazy,” he said.

Whether at home or out looking for a hill to sled on, many took advantage of a snow day on the weekend.

“I go like so far, I didn’t know anybody can go that far,” said 6-year-old Abby after sledding down a hill overlooking Mansfield Stadium.

“Double awesome,” she said of her time engaging in a snowball fight with family.

