Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Glenburn Christmas Trail

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - The threat of impending snow didn’t dampen the holiday spirit at Glenburn Elementary School, where the Parks and Rec Department unveiled this year’s Christmas trail.

The lights adorn the trail behind the school, and were rang in by a performance by the school choir.

The reward at the end of the trail was a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

They know if you’ve been bad or good - as seen on their traveling naughty or nice list.

After plenty of gift requests from kids, we caught up with Jolly St. Nick himself.

”I came all the way down here for the lighting of the trail, and the kids singing this evening. And the hot cocoa is amazing!” Santa said. “We’re at crunch time (at the North Pole), we’re really grinding to get everything completed. This evening has been a bit of a test to make sure we’re finalizing everything that needs to happen in the next nine days.”

You can see the sights at the Glenburn trail from 4-9 every night through Christmas.

