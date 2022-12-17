Orland Fire Department responds to a plow fire after 4 A.M. Saturday

The driver was able to evacuate the large commercial snowplow safely before firefighters arrived.
Orland plow fire
Orland plow fire(Dustin Bowden/Orland Fire Department - Maine FB)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Orland Fire Department (OFD) responded just before 4:30 A.M. Saturday morning to reports of a large commercial snowplow on fire on Cedar Swamp Rd.

OFD detailed the event in a Facebook post, writing in part, “Nine OFD firefighters with Engine 511, Tanker 551, Rescue 581 and several POVs responded. Arrived to find heavy fire in the cab and engine compartment of a large commercial plow truck. After the fire was extinguished and overhauled, our members worked to clean equipment, fill trucks and put everything back in service. All in all about 3 hours of an early weekend morning from start to finish.”

The driver was able to evacuate the plow safely before firefighters arrived.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

Latest News

Snow accumulations still to come
Snow wraps around the back of the system as it continues to push east
Snow wraps around the back of the system as it continues to push east
Snow Day
Snow day of play for local families
After all, there are only eight more sleeps until he journeys around the globe.
‘Breakfast with Santa’ held Saturday in Hampden