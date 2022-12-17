Orland Fire Department responds to a plow fire after 4 A.M. Saturday

ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Orland Fire Department (OFD) responded just before 4:30 A.M. Saturday morning to reports of a large commercial snowplow on fire on Cedar Swamp Rd.

OFD detailed the event in a Facebook post, writing in part, “Nine OFD firefighters with Engine 511, Tanker 551, Rescue 581 and several POVs responded. Arrived to find heavy fire in the cab and engine compartment of a large commercial plow truck. After the fire was extinguished and overhauled, our members worked to clean equipment, fill trucks and put everything back in service. All in all about 3 hours of an early weekend morning from start to finish.”

The driver was able to evacuate the plow safely before firefighters arrived.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.