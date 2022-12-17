‘Breakfast with Santa’ held Saturday in Hampden

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A bit of winter weather didn’t stop families in Hampden from taking part in festive fun, and the chance to meet the North Pole’s own.

Hampden Rec’s ‘Breakfast with Santa’ invited children and their families to meet the busy man himself ahead of the Christmas holiday.

After all, there are only eight more sleeps until he journeys around the globe.

After getting their pictures taken with Mr. Kringle, kids could finish off the fun with a plate of pancakes.

This is the first year for the event.

“With Christmas being next week, we figured how could we reschedule this event, the kids need to meet Santa. He traveled across to get here in the snow, so we figured as long as everyone is safe and is comfortable coming out, let’s come out for a great time and meet Santa, and celebrate our community and the holidays together,” said Organizer Bryann Lentz.

For more information on upcoming events, you can visit Hampden Recreation on Facebook.

