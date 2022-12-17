Bangor thrift store supports students at All Saints Catholic School

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Through tireless work, “The Attic,” located at 54 Cumberland Street in Bangor, is providing support to local families and to kids attending All Saints Catholic School.

“We’re a small Walmart,” said volunteer Donna Greenlaw. We sell a lot of books. We have all kinds of seasonal stuff. Furniture - we love furniture. That tends to go very quickly, and we tend to have a list of people who are looking for specific things like a dresser. We get brand name, new stuff a lot. L.L. Bean, Lands’ End, all the brands that we love, so there truly is something for everyone.”

In 2021 alone, the thrift store raised more than $175,000 for the school.

WANTED/NEEDED -> Your extra household furniture! Bedroom, living room, kitchen, family room (etc.) & accent pieces! ... Posted by The Attic on Saturday, December 17, 2022

“There’s so many wonderful items in here, and it changes all the time. Visit us and support the school,” said Matthew Houghton, principal of All Saints Catholic School.

“It’s for the kids. It truly is. You hear that in other places, but this is truly for the kids,” said Greenlaw.

Greenlaw has been volunteering at “The Attic” for a decade.

She is just one of dozens of volunteers behind it all.

“To be able to do this to help that school stay open and keep flourishing in the way that we are, I can’t even begin to tell you how important it is to me as a mother, as a grandmother. I could talk about it until I start to cry because it means that much to me,” she explained.

“The Attic” is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They accept donations every Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Through “The Attic,” there is always a way to lend a helping hand.

“Everybody can come and help out and that feeling of empowerment. This is very real when people volunteer in a place like this that they know that the mission is not to make a buck but to have good family support, great education, and parish support for everybody around,” said Deacon Luis Sanclemente, Pastoral Life Coordinator at St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Bangor.

