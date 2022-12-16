Snow, Mix & Rain Developing Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure, off the Mid-Atlantic region this morning, will slowly move northeastward towards southern New England by this evening. As the storm approaches, we’ll see light snow inland and light mixed rain/snow for coastal areas, developing from southwest to northeast across the state this afternoon and evening. Some spots could see light accumulation of a coating to an inch by later this evening. High temperatures today will be in the 30s to near 40°. As the storm approaches, the pressure gradient over the area will be tightening with winds becoming gusty today. Gusts to 30-40 MPH will be possible especially this afternoon and evening with the strongest winds along the coast. Precipitation will become steadier and heavier tonight, especially after midnight. We’ll see snow for inland and northern areas, while coastal areas see rain/snow mix. Temperatures will stay in the 30s for most spots overnight. Northeast winds will gust to 30-40 MPH at times during the overnight hours.

Precipitation will gradually spread southwest to northeast across the state today. Most spots will see precipitation beginning the afternoon or evening. (WABI)

Low pressure will slowly move through the Gulf of Maine Saturday. Snow will continue, heavy at times, for inland and northern locations while coastal areas see rain/snow mix. Temperatures on Saturday will top off in the 30s to near 40°. The pressure gradient over the area will remain tight resulting in a gusty north/northeast wind with gusts to 40 MPH possible especially along the coast. The snow and rain/snow mix will start to taper off later Saturday night and early Sunday morning as the storm moves to our east. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 30s to near 40°. Low pressure to our east combined with low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere approaching from the west will help to keep light snow and/or snow showers going through the day Sunday mainly north and east of the Bangor area while the rest of the state starts to dry out. Some spots, especially south and west of Bangor could see some breaks of sunshine Sunday too. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 30s to near 40°.

Highest snowfall totals by noon Sunday will be north of Bangor where 6-10" are likely for most spots. Higher amounts are possible especially in the foothills and western mountains. (WABI)

The current track of this storm keeps it just offshore. This means that most of the region will see snow. The exception will be along the coast where a mix of rain and snow is more likely. All snow is expected from Skowhegan to Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln and points northward. This is also where the highest snowfall totals will be with average snowfall looking to range from 6-10″ with locally higher amounts in the mountains. South of that line, it will start off as snow but then change to a mix and potentially all rain as warmer air tries to push inland. This is where totals have the greatest uncertainty and where the tightest snowfall gradient is expected. Just a few miles inland or towards the coast will mean a significant difference in totals. Along I-95 average snowfall totals will be from 3-6″ and for the coast 1-3″.

Drier and quieter weather returns as we head into next week. The upper low will move to our east on Monday. We’ll still see a chance for some snow showers Monday with highs in the 30s. High pressure will build in the bring us brighter weather Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Light snow inland, rain or mixed rain/snow along the coast, developing during the afternoon. Highs between 30°-39°, warmest along the coast. East/northeast wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible, strongest along the coast.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Snow inland/north, rain/snow mix coast. Precipitation could be heavy at times after midnight. Lows between 28°-38°, warmest along the coast. Northeast wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible, strongest along the coast.

Saturday: Snow north, snow and some mix inland, rain/snow mix along the coast. Precipitation could be heavy at times. Highs in the 30s to near 40°, warmest along the coast. North/northeast wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible, strongest along the coast.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with light snow and snow showers, mainly north and east of Bangor. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered snow showers, especially north. Highs in the 30s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

