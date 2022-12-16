Rockland menorah vandalized Tuesday night

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The menorah on Main street in Rockland was vandalized Tuesday night.

According to the Courier Gazette, Rockland police say that the menorah was unbolted and knocked down with broken light bulbs.

As it stands there have been no arrests and the case remains under investigation.

Rockland Main street has conducted a fundraiser to buy the menorah.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

Latest News

DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
Defense spending law secures funds for Camp Ellis, chance at ships at BIW
Gavel Photo MGN
Police were justified in shooting and killing a man in Blue Hill last year
Stark County declares state of emergency
Maine DOT is trying to hire more plow drivers ahead of this winter season
Parking Ban
Bangor braces for weekend snow, issues parking ban into Saturday