Rockland menorah vandalized Tuesday night

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The menorah on Main street in Rockland was vandalized Tuesday night.

According to the Courier Gazette, Rockland police say that the menorah was unbolted and knocked down with broken light bulbs.

As it stands there have been no arrests and the case remains under investigation.

Rockland Main street has conducted a fundraiser to buy the menorah.

