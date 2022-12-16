Police were justified in shooting and killing a man in Blue Hill last year

Gavel Photo MGN
Gavel Photo MGN(Source: Pixabay)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office says police were justified in shooting and killing a man in Blue Hill in June of 2021.

State Police and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office were called to a house on Curtis Cove Road for a domestic disturbance.

When they arrived, they say 27-year-old Peter Pfister of Blue Hill was inside the house, reportedly with firearms.

According to police, as a result of an armed confrontation, Pfister was shot and killed outside the house by Detective Scott Duff, Corporal Caleb McGary of the State Police, and Deputy Sheriff Dylan Hall of Hancock County.

A woman in the residence suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

