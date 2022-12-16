New Balance expanding production, adding jobs in Maine

Plans call for doubling the production of the Skowhegan factory
New Balance looking to hire 100 employees
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WMTW) - New Balance is expanding its factory in Skowhegan and nearly doubling its workforce there.

The company, which is based in Boston, said it will invest about $65 million in construction and equipment at the Skowhegan site. The planned expansion with double New Balance’s production capacity at the factory and add more than 200 new jobs, bringing the total to 450.

New Balance says demand for its products is growing, especially for the MADE 990v6 running shoes that are made in Skowhegan.

The plans call for a 120,000-square-foot addition to the existing 5-story factory and renovation of 20,000 square feet of the existing building.

The company hopes to move into the new space by the end of the summer of 2024 with the project being completely done by the end of that year.

“We are excited to announce our proposed factory expansion plans and look forward to working closely with the town of Skowhegan as we move forward on this opportunity to add U.S. manufacturing capabilities and jobs in the great state of Maine,” said Amy Dow, director of public relations and government affairs for New Balance.

New Balance has owned the factory in Skowhegan since 1981.

