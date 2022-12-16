Maine State Legislature schedules public hearing on winter heating aid plan

Maine (WMTW) - The Maine State Legislature has scheduled a public hearing on emergency winter heating plans for next Wednesday, December 21, at 1:00pm, at the State House.

This hearing will he hosted by the joint Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee, whose temporary members were also announced by Democratic leadership on Friday.

The 13-member panel includes Democratic House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross and Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson, as well as House Republican Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham and Senate Republican Minority Leader Troy Stewart.

Senate President Jackson said in a written statement, “Maine people are counting on us to rise to the occasion and deliver a compromise energy relief package that treats this heating crisis like the emergency it is. We cannot let them down.”

The hearing will commence by reconsidering Governor Janet Mills’ $474 million dollar plan, which included $450 relief checks for almost all Maine taxpayers.

That bill failed to achieve the two-thirds majority of both the House and Senate chambers required for an emergency spending bill on December 7, the same day the new 131st Legislature was sworn in.

House Speaker Talbot Ross said in a written statement, “It was unacceptable to me to leave these Maine families in crisis at quite possibly the worst time of the year.”

The House passed the bill 125-16 with strong bipartisan support – there are only 82 Democrats in the House.

But no Republican Senators voted for the bill, and it fell short of the necessary 24 votes, 21-8, with five Republican Senators missing the vote, and one absent Democrat. Democrats hold a 22-13 majority in the Senate.

Democratic Senator Ben Chipman, of Cumberland County, who supported the bill, told Maine’s Total Coverage on Friday he had missed the vote for “personal reasons beyond my control.”

“It wasn’t going to come down to my vote,” Chipman added.

An alternative, less expensive winter heating assistance plan has been proposed by a bipartisan pair of senators, Democrat Nicole Grohoski, of Hancock County, and Republican Rick Bennett, of Oxford County. They were not named to the committee.

The Grohoski-Bennett proposal would cost $298 million and offers relief checks to only 42% of Maine taxpayers, instead of the 92% in the Mills bill. While the governor’s plan would send $450 checks to every individual earning up to $100,000 a year, the senators propose capping recipients at $60,000 earners and a sliding scale of payments, from $275 to $800, targetting greater aid to lower income residents.

Beyond checks, the Mills plan proposes $40 million for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) for low-income residents, $10 million in emergency home heating oil assistance to be doled out by Maine Community Action Partnerships, and $21 million for emergency housing and shelter to prevent homelessness.

In addition to the top four legislative leaders, Senate Majority Leader Eloise Vitelli, House Democratic Leader Maureen Terry, House Democratic Assistant Leader Kristen Cloutier,, and House Republican Assistant Leader Amy Arata were named to the AFA Committee.

Three Democratic Representatives -- Anne Perry, James Dill, and Scott Landry – and two Republican representatives -- Sawin Millett and John Ducharme – were also named to the committee.

Gov. Mills thanked President Jackson and House Speaker Talbot Ross for appointing a temporary committee to handle the bill.

Mills said in a written statement on Friday, “I know that Democrats, Republicans, and Independents alike in the Legislature are committed to addressing this serious issue in a significant and timely way, and I am hopeful that this bipartisan move will provide us with a path forward to enacting this bill and delivering help immediately.”

In the meantime, approximately 13,000 Maine households with low-income residents aged 65 and older, received $500 checks on Thursday to help them pay home heating bills.

Mills had ordered the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to issue those one-time payments the same day the legislature did not pass her energy relief plan.

Senate Republican Leader Stewart commended the Democrats “for their willingness to ensure that transparency and the feedback of the people we represent are prioritized as we work to provide relief to Maine people before the holidays.”

House Republican Leader Faulkingham, added, “I’m confident that after thorough public review and input, the legislature will be able to move swiftly to deliver relief for the people of Maine.”

