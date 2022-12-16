Maine DOT is trying to hire more plow drivers ahead of this winter season

Stark County declares state of emergency
Stark County declares state of emergency(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine DOT is trying to hire more plow drivers for the winter season.

The department says the number of truck drivers is about 20% lower than they would like to cover all weather scenarios.

The Maine DOT, like many other public entities has struggled to fill truck driver vacancies and to retain desired levels of experienced plow drivers.

If the number does not increase, the department hopes to minimize impacts to travelers by sharing plow drivers between crew maintenance facilities and by utilizing other employees.

They say they are prepared to tackle the storm that’s expected to hit Maine starting Friday.

