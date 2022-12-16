Maine 12U hockey players honor Gold Star soldiers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local youth hockey team is taking Wreaths Across America’s mission to “Remember, Honor and Teach” to heart this season.

Each player on the Maine Jr. Black Bears 12U team has been assigned a Gold Star soldier, whose name they proudly display on their jerseys.

The players researched the veterans and wrote letters to their families.

Saturday morning, on National Wreaths Across America Day, they will travel to Togus in Chelsea and lay wreaths in their honor.

The players say taking up this cause is an honor.

“Wreaths across America theme this year is finding a way to serve,” Maine Black Bears 12U Coach Lee Miller said.

“They’re finding a way to serve. And you know, the Wreaths across America thing is, you know, remember, honor, teach. So, you know, we’re remembering by putting those wreaths on, we’re teaching kids, you know the importance of serving, and we’re honoring those that have served.”

“I’m honestly excited because this we’ve had planning this event for a while, and it’s fun,” 12U player Chase Thorton said. “It’s really nice to actually go to and honor our soldiers by putting wreaths on the graves.

“Like honoring them and like wearing their name on our jerseys so we can honor them on and off the ice,” 12U player Brayden Miller said.

All of the gold star families are invited to Saturday’s game at Alfond Arena at 5:00.

