Fairfield’s “Cop Care for Kids” brings Christmas cheer

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Fairfield Police Department kicked off their annual Cops Care for Kids program Thursday.

This year, families have the option to pick their gifts and unwrap it at the Fairfield Community Center.

The program has grown since it began in 2006, now serving all Fairfield residents under 17.

Fairfield Police say they average between 250 to 270 residents each year for the program, resulting in at least a thousand gifts provided.

They say it’s a department effort to continue the program, from the donations of each officer to the labor of delivering the gifts to each resident.

”It started out as a program for disadvantaged kids,” Fairfield Police Officer Casey Dugas said.

“We started it as a way to reach out to all the kids in the community, that way we can interact with them in a positive way not just the day-to-day police type calls. It gives us a chance to sit down and have a little fun with them.”

Fairfield residents on the list can pick up their gifts at the community center tomorrow between 4pm to 6:30pm.

The rest of the gifts not picked up will be delivered on the 22nd by the Fairfield Police Department.

