Ellsworth Police fill six cruisers with donated toys

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Christmas is just 10 days away, and Ellsworth Police is full speed ahead when it comes to the holiday spirit.

They stuffed six of their cruisers with donated toys in just six hours parked outside the Ellsworth Walmart.

The toys all stay local, benefiting the Community Closet.

From bicycles to Barbie Dream Houses, Jurassic Park to Encanto, stuffed animals, NERF sets and everything in between, hundreds of kids will have a happier holiday thanks to the generosity of the local community.

”The majority of the toys go to the Community Closet here, right in the City of Ellsworth, and then they’re dispersed all over the city and even further out into the county to needy children,” Ellsworth Police Chief and City Manager Glenn Moshier said.

“The generosity has been huge, and it’s going to help out the Community Closet a lot,” Ellsworth Police Captain Shawn Willey said while holding his favorite toy - a stuffed goat.

Police also accepted cash donations, which will be spent on adding even more toys to the tally - perhaps enough for a seventh cruiser.

