Ellsworth Celebrates “Ugly Sweater Day”

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - If you happened to be in Ellsworth Friday, you may have seen a few ugly sweaters around town.

The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual city-wide Ugly Christmas Sweater Day.

It’s the tenth annual celebration of Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, and Chamber members from area daycares, schools, businesses and city hall have joined in on the holiday fun.

Executive Director of the Chamber, Gretchen Wilson, says they claim the title of the most spirited city in Maine.

“It’s just one of those things where everybody does it,” Wilson said. “School kids do it, daycares, restaurants. And it’s just a nice way of bringing some spirit to your employees.”

Friday also happens to be National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day.

You can find pictures from Fridays festivities on the Ellsworth Area Chamber’s Facebook Page.

