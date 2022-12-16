Defense spending law secures funds for Camp Ellis, chance at ships at BIW

WASHINGTON (WMTW) - The chance for more DDG shipbuilding contracts at Bath Iron Works, and funding needed to address serious erosion at Camp Ellis have been secured by the Senate’s passage of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act.

Notably included — the controversial repeal of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the U.S. military. The bill provides for a 4.6% pay raise and steps to improve mental health care for servicemembers.

“This bill will make our country safer, strengthen our economy, and reward the men and women who serve in our military,” said Sen. Angus King in a statement. “I’m grateful that we could get this bill through the Senate and onto President Biden’s desk.”

Bath Iron Works will have the opportunity to compete for contracts to build three DDG-51 destroyers, with a multi-year contract for the Navy to proceed with up to fifteen more.

Describing it as “one of the largest forward commitments of its kind,” King emphasized the requirement of workforce development incentives in Navy shipbuilding contracts. The bill also includes several million dollars for “high-performance computing enabled large-scale advanced manufacturing” programs for the University of Maine.

Sen. Susan Collins touted the authorization of $45 million for the construction of a permanent jetty at Camp Ellis in Saco Maine, addressing long-standing erosion that has destroyed dozens of homes.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will build the 750-foot spur off an existing jetty, and replenish 365,000 cubic yards of beachfront.

The bill eliminates a cost-share requirement for the city of Saco as part of the project.

“Our community continues to be challenged with ongoing costs associated with storms affecting Camp Ellis,” Saco Mayor Bill Doyle noted in Collins’ news release. “We are thankful for the efforts of Sen. Collins for her advocacy and outreach on behalf of our community.”

Efforts to restore and remediate areas of Maine impacted by PFAS, or forever chemicals, are also included in the bill. The NDAA also directs public law to disclose Defense Department PFAS testing results for private water wells.

After passing the Senate by an 83-11 vote, the $858 billion defense bill now heads to the President’s desk for his signature.

