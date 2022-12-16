Bangor braces for weekend snow, issues parking ban into Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor officials tell TV5 snow earlier this week was just what they needed to prepare for this weekend.

After a slow hiring process, Bangor Public Works is now fully staffed with plow drivers.

That’s good, because it sounds like they’ll be busy the next few days.

The City is planning its first parking ban of the year.

“We will institute a downtown parking ban which goes into effect at 11 p.m. through 6 a.m., and that’s in effect for the downtown district only. The same time that goes into effect will be our first city wide parking ban. So, from midnight to 6 a.m. There’s no parking anywhere on city streets outside the downtown parking district. So, that will be in effect until March 31st. The downtown parking ban will just be the overnight Friday night into Saturday,” said Aaron Huotari, director of Bangor Public Works.

He adds that if snow is steady through Saturday into Sunday, there could be another downtown parking ban put in place.

For the latest information and alerts visit the city’s website.

