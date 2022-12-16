All state offices are closing early at 1:00 today
Governor Mills urges all Mainers to drive cautiously when making their way home.
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced Thursday evening that all state offices will be closing early Friday at 1:00 p.m. due to expected inclement weather worsening later in the day. The Governor strongly urges all Mainers to drive cautiously when making their way home.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.