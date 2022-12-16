Accumulating snowfall this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A First Alert Day is in effect for inland areas tonight, Saturday and Sunday. A low pressure system will move through the northeast tonight and through the weekend. Winter weather advisories, watches and warnings are already in effect as the storm moves in. Snow will continue to move north through the evening and overnight. Snow is expected to continue Saturday and Saturday night for inland areas. A rain/snow mix is expected along the coast. Snow will linger in northern Maine through Sunday. Snow accumulations along the coast will be 1-3″. South and east of the interstate 3-6″. North and west of the interstate 6-10″ with pocket of 10+ in the mountains. Expect heavy, wet snow.

Snowfall forecast for Friday through Sunday (WABI)

For tonight and Saturday, inland northeast wind gusts will reach 30 mph and 40 mph along the coast. Winds will decrease Saturday night. Blowing snow could reduce visibility.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected on Monday. A few snow showers may linger in northern Maine as low pressure exits the region.

Our next weathermaker will move into the northeast toward the end of next week. A low pressure system will be pushing into the northeast once again bringing the possibility of rain/snow next Friday and Christmas Eve.

TONIGHT: Snow inland, mix along the coast. Lows 27-36°. Northeast wind 10-20 mph with gusts 30-40 mph.

SATURDAY: Snow inland, mix along the coast. Highs 29-39°. Northeast wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph. Wind will decrease through the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Snow tapering off, then cloudy. Snow will continue across northern Maine. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. West wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers north. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. West wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.