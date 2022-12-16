19th year of Central High School giving to Christmas is for Kids

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - For 19 years Central High School has given back to their community by having students and staff donate to Christmas is for Kids.

The work begins early in the month and ends with an assembly having students placing gifts by a tree.

“The kids do really care about each other and about, about the community and about being a part of things that are happening here,” said school Principal Rad Mayfield.

The tradition goes back to a time before most of these students were born.

And it’s something they look forward to all year.

“I feel like I really enjoyed the experience every year, seeing the different kinds of presents we’re going to be getting these kids. What they’re really looking for,” said senior Laynee Cohen.

And it creates memories they’ll carry with them.

“Well, I remember plain as day, my freshman year coming in here my first time And just it’s breathtaking, honestly, to see what you’re giving back to your community members and just helping people in need. It’s just, it’s really breathtaking,” said senior Kennan Bean.

And for some students it’s a tradition they’ll continue after graduation.

“Somebody just donated $2,000 from this community to Christmas is for Kids and that was because when they were students here, they loved Christmas is for Kids so much, so they did it. They did a fundraiser and raised two grand to help out this program,” said Assistant Principal Jared Foster.

Even though they’ll never know who the children are that they’re helping, they know what they’re doing is important.

“I think it’s important to be in the giving spirit because everybody deserves to open a present on Christmas morning,” Cohen said.

