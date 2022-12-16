The $18 million Paul J. Schupf Art Center in Waterville to open Saturday

Waterville Maine (WABI) - The long awaited $18 million Paul J. Schupf Art Center in downtown Waterville will finally open its doors Saturday. The 32,000 square foot building will be the new home to Waterville Leading Arts.

”You are going to find the Maine Film Center, and independent art house cinema film happening in this building. You are going to find two galleries, Ticonic galleries and studios and Colby College Museum of Arts - Joan Dignam Schmaltz Gallery of Arts,” Brian Clark said.

Brian Clark is the Vice President of Planning at Colby College.

He says the new art center will feature a new connection to the Waterville Opera House that has been on Main Street for over a century.

“This is going to be a place that will become the true new living room for downtown Waterville and over the next couple of days, we are going to have thousands of people of all ages coming through understanding the way that the arts can really enrich their lives,” said Clark.

The Art Center will feature Bixby Chocolate, a Rockland chocolate company that imports its own beans and makes their own products in-house.

They are the only bean-to-bar and now bean-to-cup chocolatier in Maine.

”To know too that Waterville is a place that is attracting young entrepreneurs, people that see opportunities and expanding their businesses here,” Clark said.

Shannon Haines, President and CEO of Waterville Creates, says there is something for everyone.

”People can come and take a clay class, we offer lots of different art classes for people of all ages. They can see movies, they can see concerts and plays at the Waterville Opera House,” she said.

They can also visit the Colby Museum of Arts in the center, where Jacqueline Terrassa is the director.

“I hope for surprise, I hope for connection, I hope for community building, I hope for a sense of place and a sense that the art really belongs to every body,” Terrassa concluded.

