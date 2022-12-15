USPS encourages people to ship holiday mail early

Shipping during the holidays
Shipping during the holidays
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The US Postal Service is working around the clock in what they call their busiest time of the year.

With 247 years in the business, they say they have this down to a science, but there’s still a few things to keep in mind this holiday season.

One tip is to put a second label inside packages in case the first one falls off.

With the influx of mail going throughout the country, there’s one thing to keep in mind to make sure your packages get delivered on time.

“The best advice is always to ship early, as early as possible because things do happen, too. We have storms that come up not only here but in other parts of the country that could affect mail you might be sending to loved ones on the West Coast, that kind of thing. So, the earlier you get it out the better,” said Strategic Communications Specialist Steve Doherty.

The postal service is also hiring beyond just seasonal workers.

Those interested in applying can check out their website.

