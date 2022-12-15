Stillwater Bridge closure tonight in Old Town

Photo Credit: MGN
Photo Credit: MGN(Alexandra Menz / CC BY 2.0)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A traffic note for those traveling in Old Town later tonight...

The Maine DOT is closing the Stillwater Avenue Bridge in Old Town from approximately 10:00 p.m. tonight until 4:00 a.m. tomorrow morning. It’s being done so the Old Town Water District can secure a water pipe that is hanging underneath the bridge.

There will be a detour in place during the closure.

The Maine DOT says more overnight closures may be required next week for the water district to take further steps to secure the pipe.

