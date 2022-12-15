Stillwater Bridge closure tonight in Old Town

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A traffic note for those traveling in Old Town later tonight...

The Maine DOT is closing the Stillwater Avenue Bridge in Old Town from approximately 10:00 p.m. tonight until 4:00 a.m. tomorrow morning. It’s being done so the Old Town Water District can secure a water pipe that is hanging underneath the bridge.

There will be a detour in place during the closure.

The Maine DOT says more overnight closures may be required next week for the water district to take further steps to secure the pipe.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.