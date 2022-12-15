Snow, Mix & Rain Begins Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mostly cloudy to overcast skies for the rest of night. Overnight lows will range from the mid 20s to the low 30s with northeasterly winds around 10-20 mph.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY remains in effect for inland communities on Friday night through Sunday.

By Friday, low pressure will be moving out of the Mid-Atlantic. This will be our first potential for accumulating snow for much of the region. The current track of the low is to pass just offshore. In this scenario, most of the region will have snow. The exception will be along the coast where a mix is likely. For the event, all snow is expected from Skowhegan to Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln and north. This is also where the highest snowfall totals will be with average snowfall looking to range from 6-12″ with locally higher amounts in the mountains. South of that line, it will start off as snow but then change to a mix and potentially all rain as warmer air tries to push inland. This is where totals have the greatest uncertainty and where the tightest snowfall gradient is expected. Just a few miles inland or towards the coast will mean a significant difference in totals. Along I-95 average snowfall totals will be from 3-6″ and for the coast 1-3″, most of which could be washed away by the rain.

Highest snowfall totals will be north & west of I-95. Totals will quickly taper as you move towards the coast. (WABI)

Snow will begin to fall over parts of southern and western Maine by early Friday morning and will slowly spread northeast into the late afternoon and early evening.

Precipitation will begin early Friday morning over the southwest and will spread northeast through the afternoon & evening. (WABI)

The heaviest snow is expected to fall late Friday night and into the first half of Saturday. This is also when we will experience our strongest winds. Northeasterly gusts along the coast will gust up to 35 mph and for inland areas up to 30 mph. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued and will remain in effect until Sunday. There will be areas north & east of Bangor that will hold onto light snow showers into Sunday.

Winter Storm Warnings & Advisories have been issued due to the potential for accumulating snow. (WABI)

This snow will bring many of us a particularly good chance of having a White Christmas.

Temperatures for Friday and through the weekend will be mostly in the 30s and low 40s. Quiet conditions to start off next week and temperatures will be dropping below freezing by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Lows ranging from the mid 20s to the low 30s. NE wind 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with increasing chance for snow and a rain/snow mix by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s and low 40s. NE wind 15-25 mph.

SATURDAY: First Alert for inland locales due to accumulating snow. Rain/snow mix along the coast. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Snow showers continue for northern and eastern areas. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s and low 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s.

