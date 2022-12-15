Salvation Army branches take part in annual ‘Red Kettle Blitz Day

By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bells are ringing this holiday season outside many stores across Maine.

Volunteers from the Salvation Army can be seen collecting donations for the Red Kettle Campaign.

Thursday was Red Kettle Blitz Day.

Branches competed with other Salvation Army locations throughout the state to raise the largest percentage of their kettle goal in one day.

The winner will receive an additional $3,000 to be used to help folks in their community.

The Salvation Army says while their kettles are lighter than expected this year, the burden on our neighbors in need is getting heavier.

They say every little bit helps.

”We don’t ask the $20 or $10, whatever you have will be appreciated, and not just by us, but all those who are carrying it forward throughout the year and do the best we can with what funds you give us,” said Maj. William Johnson

Every dollar donated to the Red Kettle Campaign stays in local communities.

These donations help The Salvation Army provide a range of social services including shelter, feeding, after-school programs, addiction-recovery programs, summer camps, disaster assistance, and more.

If you cannot make it out to a store, donations are accepted online by going to https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org/.

