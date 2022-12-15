Otisfield man dies in crash

OTISFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed after a crash Wednesday night in Otisfield.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on the Forrest Edwards Road.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says the 43-year-old driver was going at a high rate of speed before hitting a tree.

The SUV rolled over and then became engulfed in flames.

Officials say the driver, who has not been named yet, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

