Otisfield man dies in crash

Man dies in Otisfield crash
Man dies in Otisfield crash(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTISFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed after a crash Wednesday night in Otisfield.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on the Forrest Edwards Road.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says the 43-year-old driver was going at a high rate of speed before hitting a tree.

The SUV rolled over and then became engulfed in flames.

Officials say the driver, who has not been named yet, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

Latest News

TV5 Christmas Music Madness
TV5 Christmas Music Madness
Central Maine Power ranks last in customer satisfaction among East Coast electric utility companies
New England fish passage projects among 36 slated by feds
Generic police lights
Man at center of manhunt following murder of Lewiston woman arrested