Man at center of manhunt following murder of Lewiston woman arrested

By WMTW
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEWISTON- Maine (WMTW) - The man accused of killing a woman at a Lewiston apartment has been arrested.

Authorities say 40-year-old Eddie Massie is accused of killing 25-year-old Lacresha Howard.

On Sunday, the body of a woman, later identified as Howard, was found in a hallway of a building on Pierce Street.

The Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy, ruling Howard’s death a homicide.

Howard’s family described her death as “an awful case of domestic violence.” One family member told us they are “waiting for justice to be served.”

On Tuesday, officials obtained an arrest warrant for Massie.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, police executed a search warrant on Allen Pond Road in Greene.

They found Massie during a search of the property and took him into custody. He has since been taken to the Androscoggin County Jail.

Prior to his arrest, Maine State Police said you should not approach Massie as he was considered armed and dangerous.

