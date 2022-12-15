Husson divers using gymnastics backgrounds to succeed in a new sport

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Husson diving team has been helped by a wealth of gymnastics experience translating to the pool.

Riley Mahoney and Spencer Bernat recently won NAC Diver of the Week (WABI/Riley Mahoney)

The latest examples are NAC Divers of the Week Riley Mahoney and Spencer Bernat.

“I know how to do the flips. It just kind of took off from there. I love it a lot. I’m very happy to have the gymnastics background to diving now. The water’s a little softer than a mat, so it’s pretty good,” said Mahoney, freshman.

“It definitely gives us a little advantage coming to the board where we have a lot of the same techniques,” said Bernat, senior.

The Eagles are back in action on Jan. 7 when they compete against Gordon and St. Joseph’s in Standish.

The NAC Championships are the first weekend of February in Delhi, N.Y.

