Howland Veteran’s Memorial Park hosting Wreaths Across America ceremony this Saturday

TV5 was there in 2019 as veterans were honored with the help of a group called Wreaths for...
TV5 was there in 2019 as veterans were honored with the help of a group called Wreaths for Veterans.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - Remembering and honoring the fallen.

Thousands of Americans will gather this Saturday to do just that.

December 17th is National Wreaths Across America Day.

As wreaths will be laid on veteran’s graves in Arlington National Cemetery Saturday, thousands will be gathering in their local cemeteries to lay wreaths.

More than 600 veteran graves will be covered in the Howland area.

The ceremony will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at Howland Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Organizer Tami Colbath was inspired to start laying wreaths in the area after visiting Arlington National Cemetery with Wreath’s Across America in 2017.

She says it is important to remind people how important it is to remember, honor, and teach.

“They learn about the sacrifice, especially in the weather. The veterans have gone through more trials and tribulations than a little bit of weather, so it doesn’t matter about the weather. It’s fun to see those kids out there with their parents and it’s great that they’re showing the kids what this is,” said local WAA coordinator, Tami Colbath.

CEREMONY WILL HAPPEN NO MATTER THE WEATHER. ** Please join us and volunteer. By Hannaford

Posted by Lincoln Community Wreaths Across America on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

More than 900 veterans’ graves will be covered in Lincoln on Saturday.

A ceremony is planned for noon at Lincoln Veteran’s Memorial.

For more information on Wreaths Across America, click here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

Latest News

Can you teach me reaches #1 on Amazons international best sellers status.
10-year-old author from Calais reaches #1 spot on Amazon’s International Bestseller status
Somic America Donation
Employees help Brewer manufacturing plant pick charity for holiday donation
Adoption
Adoption
Salvation Army "Red Kettle Blitz Day"
Salvation Army branches take part in annual ‘Red Kettle Blitz Day