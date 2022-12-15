Foxcroft Academy ready for another state tournament chance

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The Foxcroft Academy Ponies suffered a heartbreaking upset loss to the John Bapst Crusaders in last year’s Class B North Quarterfinals.

No. 3 Ponies were upset by No. 11 John Bapst, 56-45, in 2022 Class B North Quarterfinals (WABI)

The Ponies are back and ready to build a team that can go deeper during tourney time this season.

Adam Conner said the team wants to keep the winning times going after another state football championship.

The Ponies reloaded this season with a core that’s played together since 3rd grade, plus two international transfers: Ivan Mutafchiev and Fernando Oliveira.

Conner explained that F.A. wants to be in the conversation with Orono, Old Town, and Ellsworth this year in Class B North.

“We definitely think we can go farther than we have last year. We want to be one of those teams that when people play us, they’re doing a lot of homework. They’re working hard. We want to be one of those teams that are talked about a lot when we get played,” said Conner, senior guard/forward.

The Ponies are off to a 2-0 start with wins over Houlton and Central.

