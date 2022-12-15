Employees help Brewer manufacturing plant pick charity for holiday donation

Somic America Donation
Somic America Donation(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten and Mark Rediker
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - What better way to celebrate the holiday season than by giving back? At one automotive manufacturing company in Brewer, employees are getting in on the generosity.

This week, Somic America, Inc. is asking its workers to choose where its annual donation will go.

During each of three staff holiday parties, the Christine B. Foundation and Northern Light Cancer Care’s Patient Transportation Assistance Fund are giving presentations.

Then, everyone is getting tickets to distribute between the two non-profits.

Based on the results of the company-wide vote, Somic will be splitting up $10,000 proportionally between the two programs.

“Everybody knows somebody who has been affected by cancer. And so we chose these two organizations that do fantastic work in our community to try to help make it easy for them to make a difference,” said Jeff Farley, Brewer plant manager, Somic America, Inc.

“It meant a whole lot. I mean, our community cares so much about our patients facing cancer in this region. And so it just meant a whole lot that they chose these two cancer organizations to support this year for their holiday party,” said Kimberly Boucher with Northern Light Foundation.

“This is a really exciting day, knowing that businesses like Somic, specifically, want to help our neighbors facing cancer and address the leading cause of death in our state, which is cancer, is really exciting. And what Somic is also doing is acknowledging that cancer affects the entire family and it goes beyond the treatment. So knowing that the Christine B. Foundation, being a service provider, offering medically-tailored grocery packages to patients across Eastern Maine, and Somic seeing that and the team wanting to help make a difference in that service is really exciting,” said Matt Dexter, Christine B. Foundation executive director.

There’s one more staff luncheon Friday morning before the contest is over.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

Latest News

Can you teach me reaches #1 on Amazons international best sellers status.
10-year-old author from Calais reaches #1 spot on Amazon’s International Bestseller status
TV5 was there in 2019 as veterans were honored with the help of a group called Wreaths for...
Howland Veteran’s Memorial Park hosting Wreaths Across America ceremony this Saturday
Adoption
Adoption
Salvation Army "Red Kettle Blitz Day"
Salvation Army branches take part in annual ‘Red Kettle Blitz Day