Ellsworth and Brewer receive funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development

DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Housing authorities in Ellsworth and Brewer are getting more than $260,000 in federal funding.

Senator Susan Collins says the funding is through a program with the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

She says this will help them continue their work with the local communities to ensure that the needs of their residents are met.

