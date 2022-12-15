Dry Today, Snow, Mix & Rain Heading Our Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us a quiet day today with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s to near 40°. We’ll continue to see a gusty breeze out of the north/northeast with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures dropping to the mid-20s to low 30s from north to south for nighttime lows.

Low pressure, off the Mid-Atlantic region early Friday, will slowly move northeastward towards southern New England by Friday evening. As the storm approaches, we’ll see light snow or light mixed rain/snow developing during the afternoon with some spots seeing a coating to an inch of accumulation by evening. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 30s to near 40°. A FIRST ALERT is in effect for Friday night through Sunday morning as computer models are coming into better agreement with the track of the storm moving offshore, through the Gulf of Maine. This more southerly track will result in more of the state seeing mainly snow versus mix and rain. Of course, keep in mind, the storm is still a ways away and therefore the track can still change so stayed tuned to the forecast for updates. A shift northward would mean more mix and rain and vice versa as a shift southward would mean more snow so the exact track of this system will be the key to the forecast with regards to precipitation types and amounts. Based on this morning’s data, it looks like the steadiest/heaviest precipitation will fall later Friday night through Sunday morning then lighten up Sunday afternoon and evening as the storm slowly moves away. It looks like precipitation will fall as all snow for areas from Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln north and west with areas south of that line seeing snow and mixed precipitation. As you get closer to the coast, we’ll likely see more rain and mixed precipitation. The storm will be slow to exit which will keep snow and maybe some mixed precipitation going through much of the day Sunday especially over northern and eastern parts of the state. Temperatures both weekend days will be in the 30s to near 40°. Snow showers will be possible Monday especially across the north otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s.

Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs between 34°-41°. North/northeast wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows between 25°-32°. Northeast wind 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Light snow or mixed rain and snow developing during the afternoon. Highs between 28°-38°. Northeast wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Saturday: Snow north, snow and mix inland, mix and rain along the coast. Highs in the 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow and mix likely, especially over northern and eastern areas. Highs in the 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, especially north. Highs in the 30s.

