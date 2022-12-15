Dog gets behind wheel of car, causes crash

A canine from Wales gets behind the wheel and causes an accident. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – When it comes to driving a car, you can’t expect a dog to know the difference between “park” and “bark.”

Dogs tend to be protruding passengers in vehicles, but taking the wheel is something that happens mostly in books or movies.

But the uncommon culprit behind a crash in Wales was a border collie who jumped behind the wheel.

The dog’s owner tried in vain to stop their Jeep from crashing. The mishap was captured on a security camera that belonged to Shaun Waller, whose car was damaged.

“We’re not mad at all. Accidents happen,” he said.

When asked about insurance, Waller said he is in “doubt the dog is named on the policy.”

“Perhaps we’ll have to claim through pet insurance instead,” he said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

Latest News

Extensive damage is seen in Union Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday, after severe weather tore...
3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes
Millions of Americans are under the threat of severe weather Wednesday.
Tornado aftermath as U.S. braces for more storms
UCLA cleared a major hurdle toward joining the Big Ten Conference in 2024, getting approval for...
California Regents vote to affirm UCLA’s move to Big Ten
The bill passed 264-162 with Republican support and capped off a two-year effort by Congress to...
Congress passes bill to fund police de-escalation training
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company...
Biden tells African leaders US is ‘all in’ on the continent