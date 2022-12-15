Dexter is back for another state championship game run

Tigers fell to Dirigo, 59-56, in last year’s Class C title game
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Dexter’s Will Kusnierz and the rest of the senior Tigers have been to two state championship games, but they’re still looking for that elusive Gold Ball trophy.

The Tigers feel their big-game experience can serve them well as they try to climb to the mountaintop again in Class C.

Kusnierz explained how this year’s pack of Tigers can give them a good chance with ball movement and defense.

“We’ve got Ethan Doherty. He’s big. He’s taller than me, actually. We’ve also got Kellen Peavey, who transferred from Nokomis. We’ve got Brady Reynolds and Ben Bourgoin, who are good role players. We just want to get back and have a good shot at winning. Hopefully, the third time’s the charm,” said Kusnierz, senior guard/forward.

Dexter has started 3-0 with wins over George Stevens Academy, Mattanawcook Academy, and Penquis Valley.

