Central Maine Power ranks last in customer satisfaction among East Coast electric utility companies

(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power ranks last among 18 large electric utility companies on the East Coast, according to a customer satisfaction survey released by J.D. Power on Wednesday.

Over the past year, J.D. Power conducted more than 100,000 interviews with residential customers across the country. Companies could score up to 1,000 points; CMP came in last in the region with 607 points.

The ranking is a sign of the deep unpopularity of Maine’s largest utility company as a campaign continues to replace CMP with a consumer-owned utility company.

In a statement, Wednesday, CMP president and CEO Joseph Purington acknowledged the customer dissatisfaction.

“We are living in challenging times and given the historic energy supply cost increases from out-of-state generation companies, we understand that customers are struggling, and those sentiments are reflected in these results,” Purington said.

This comes just weeks after the state approved a supply rate increase that will cause the average residential CMP customer’s bills to increase by roughly $32 a month in 2023.

