Bangor looking to partner with Penobscot County on ARPA, Opioid funding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is making progress on allocating its $20 million in ARPA funding and a still-growing amount of opioid settlement rewards.

The City is looking to partner with Penobscot County, which received $30 million in ARPA funding, on certain investments.

The County Commissioners are expected to announce a new round of allocations next Tuesday.

Identified priorities for Bangor’s ARPA funding include housing, mental health services, child care, broadband, and infrastructure.

Additionally, the City of Bangor will receive more than $415,000 in rewards by the end of the year from a recently-settled class action opioid lawsuit.

Acceptable uses for that money include supporting treatment and recovery options, preventing overprescribing and misuse, and aiding first responders, among others.

Councilors see it as another avenue for partnership on a widespread issue.

”I think we should do what we’ve done with the ARPA funds, and partner with Penobscot County. They’re going to have money. Penobscot County, as everyone knows, has an inordinate number of overdose deaths in the state, and most of those are in Bangor, so I’d hope they’d be willing to partner with us on some things with the use of the opioid money on this, too.”

Funding from this opioid settlement will continue for the next 16 years.

