Threat Of Snow This Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure has now moved well offshore but continues to bring us breezy conditions along with light snow showers north & east of Bangor. Any precipitation should end by the early part of the evening. Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows ranging from the mid 20s to the mid 30s. Northerly winds will gust up to 25 mph at times.

Lots of cloud cover for Thursday as we are sandwiched between an exiting low and our next approaching system. Highs will range from the mid 30s to the low 40s. Breezy conditions remain as northeasterly winds will gust up to 25 mph.

By Friday, low pressure will be moving out of the Mid-Atlantic. This will be our first potential for accumulating snow for much of the region.

Details about Friday through Sunday's Winter storm. (WABI)

Computer models continue to come into agreement with the track of the low expect to either hug the coastline of pass just offshore. In this scenario, most of the region will start as snow by midday Friday. The exception will be along the coast where a mix is likely. For the event, all snow is expected from Skowhegan to Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln and north. This is also where the highest snowfall totals will be with average snowfall looking to range from 6-12″ with locally higher amounts in the mountains. South of that line, it will start off as snow but then chance to a mix and potentially all rain as warmer air tries to push inland. This is where totals have the greatest uncertainty and where the tightest snowfall gradient is expected. Just a few miles inland or towards the coast will mean a significant difference in totals. Along I-95 average snowfall totals will be rom 3-6″ and for the coast 1-3″, most of which could be washed away by the rain. The heaviest snow is expected to fall during the first half of Saturday. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY remains in effect for inland communities on Saturday. There will be areas north & east of Bangor that will hold onto light snow showers into Sunday.

Highest snowfall totals will be north & west of a line from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln. Most uncertainty along, south & east of I95 as it will depend on how quickly snow changes to mix & all rain. (WABI)

This snow will bring many of us a particularly good chance of having a White Christmas.

Temperatures for Friday and through the weekend will be mostly in the 30s and low 40s. Quiet conditions to start off next week and temperatures will be dropping below freezing.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers tapering off. Lows will range from the mid 20s to the mid 30s. Breezy northerly wind gusting up to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. NE wind gusting up to 25 mph at times.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with increasing chance for rain/snow during the afternoon & evening. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY: First Alert for inland locales due to accumulating snow. Rain/snow mix along the coast. Highs in the 30s & low 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Snow showers continue for northern and eastern areas. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20S.

