Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor opened Wednesday for its winter session
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year again.
Folks can took in the scenery Wednesday from the Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor.
The standpipe opened Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. for the winter session.
The standpipe is 125 years old and still active.
It’s also on the National Register of Historic Places.
The standpipe is open four times a year, once each season.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.