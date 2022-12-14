Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor opened Wednesday for its winter session

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year again.

Folks can took in the scenery Wednesday from the Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor.

The standpipe opened Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. for the winter session.

The standpipe is 125 years old and still active.

It’s also on the National Register of Historic Places.

The standpipe is open four times a year, once each season.

