Somerset County Jail inmate cause of death has been released

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The Medical Examiner’s Office has released the cause of death for an inmate who died at the Somerset County Jail last week.

They say 33-year-old Virgil White of Athens died from suicide by hanging on Dec. 5.

White was being held on several charges including domestic violence assault and aggravated criminal mischief.

