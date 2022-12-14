Skowhegan man charged after crashing car through gate at the Augusta state airport

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Skowhegan man is facing charges after police say he crashed through a gate at the Augusta state airport.

Officials say Corey Adams, 28, drove his truck onto the tarmac at the airfield Tuesday.

He is facing two counts of aggravated criminal mischief, violation of probation, among other charges.

Augusta police received a report of a hit and run crash near western avenue and the Augusta state airport around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Officers eventually located the truck involved and arrested Adams. He’s being held without bail in the Kennebec county jail.

