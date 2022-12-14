Sen. Angus King presses Biden administration on park maintenance, budget, and staffing shortages

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Angus King asked Biden administration officials about their top priorities for the National Park Service.

Tuesday, King pressed them on park maintenance, budget and staffing shortages.

He cited the surge in visitors at Acadia National Park as an example of the hiring need.

The Deputy Secretary agreed more needs to be done to support the park system.

This builds on the recent pushes to expand maintenance funding and increase NPS staffing in the 2023 budget.

