Rockland Police still dealing with wave of juvenile crime

Rockland Police
Rockland Police(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The juvenile crime wave terrorizing Rockland is not going away.

Rockland Police responded to a stolen vehicle, hit-and-run crash, destruction of school property and multiple store thefts Monday.

18-year-old Khyllie Cochran was charged with violating release conditions related to the stolen vehicle and hit-and-run incidents.

Police say more charges are expected for Cochran and several juvenile suspects.

The disturbance at Oceanside High School caused a “hold-in-place” status, where students and teachers could not leave their classrooms until the incident was resolved.

The juvenile in that case was arrested for assault, but released by the Department of Corrections.

Rockland Police Chief Tim Carroll told us last month that, due to new legal constraints, criminal charges like these usually result in nothing more than a paper summons.

At that time, officers reported responding to nearly 100 of these calls in a three-month period.

Anyone with information is asked to email officer Jacob Labo at JLabo@RocklandMaine.gov.

